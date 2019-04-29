//GAGP Players Club Coming Up

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Players Club will start competitions on Thursday May 9, 2019 Michelob Ultra Blitz individual modified stableford flighted by age Men 21-49 Mid Senior 50-59 Senior 60-69 Super Senior 70-up.

Entry fee is $15.00 plus golf and cart. Entry-fees must be received by May 2, 2019. Golfers should contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 (John Ungar) e-mail gaamateur golfer@yahoo.com for entry form.

Maximum Players purse payout will be $500.00 based on number of entries Optional events will be skins game $5.00 (4) closest to the pin contest,$5.00 classy caddy 50/50 drawing $5.00 per ticket 5 for $20.00 and door prize drawing. Wednesday May 15 Laura Walker GAGP Players Club Blitz net flighted by age 2149-50-59, 60-69 70-up. Entry-fee $15.00 plus golf and must be received by May 8, 2019. Maximum Players purse payout will be $500.00 based on number of entries Optional events will be skins game $5.00 (4) closest to the pin contest,$5.00 classy caddy 50/50 drawing $5.00 per ticket 5 for $20.00 and GAGP door prize drawing.

Saturday May 18 the Golf Club of South Georgia will host the GAGP Gross Stroke play open to men 21 years old and older flighted by age 21-49 50-59-60-69 70-up. Entry-Fee is $25.00 plus golf. Maximum Players purse will be $1,000.00 base on the number of entries. Entry-fees must be received by May 4, 2019. Golfers should contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 (John Ungar) e-mail gaamateur golfer@yahoo.com for entry form. Optional events skins game $5.00 (4 closest to pin contest) $5.00 Classy Caddy 50/50 Drawing $5.00 per ticket 5 for $20.00 and GAGP door prize drawing.

Friday May 31 Georgia Veteran GC 4-ball gross. Entry fee $20.00 per team plus golf. Maximum players purse will be $500.00 based on number of entries. Optional events will be skins game $5.00 (4) closest to the pin contest,$5.00 classy caddy 50/50 drawing $5.00 per ticket 5 for $20.00 and GAGP door prize drawing. Entryfees must be received by 24, 2019. Golfers should contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 (John Ungar) e-mail gaamateur golfer@yahoo.com for entry form.