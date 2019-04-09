//GAGP Golf Fest Continues This Week

Share with friends













Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions continues this week with competitions scheduled for April 11, 12, 13, 14.

Thursday April 11 Spring Hill CC Tifton GA

GAGP Michelob Ultra Blitz Entry fee $15.00

GAGP/PGA Partners Masters 1st Rd Entry-Fee $50.00 per team

Friday April 12 Francis Lake Lake Park Ga

GAGP/PGA Partners 2nd Round Entry-Fee $50.00 per team

Saturday April 13 Quitman CC Quitman GA

GAGP/PGA Partners 3rd Round Entry-Fee $50.00 per team

Sunday April 14, Circle Stone CC Adel GA.

GAGP/PGA Partners Final Round Entry- Fee $50.00

Golfers Should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions by 5P

Wednesday April 10 to enter at 614-441-3965 (John Ungar)

The GAGP will be conducting golf raffle for a Foursome Stay and Play Package at Reynolds Plantation on Lake Oconee. Golfers will have a choice of Great Waters, The Oconee, The National, The Landings and the Plantation. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 (John Ungar) or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com