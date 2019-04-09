//GAGP Golf Fest Continues This Week

Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions continues this week with competitions scheduled for April 11, 12, 13, 14.
Thursday April 11 Spring Hill CC Tifton GA
GAGP Michelob Ultra Blitz Entry fee $15.00
GAGP/PGA Partners Masters 1st Rd Entry-Fee $50.00 per team
Friday April 12 Francis Lake Lake Park Ga
GAGP/PGA Partners 2nd Round Entry-Fee $50.00 per team
Saturday April 13 Quitman CC Quitman GA
GAGP/PGA Partners 3rd Round Entry-Fee $50.00 per team
Sunday April 14, Circle Stone CC Adel GA.
GAGP/PGA Partners Final Round Entry- Fee $50.00
Golfers Should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions by 5P
Wednesday April 10 to enter at 614-441-3965 (John Ungar)
The GAGP will be conducting golf raffle for a Foursome Stay and Play Package at Reynolds Plantation on Lake Oconee. Golfers will have a choice of Great Waters, The Oconee, The National, The Landings and the Plantation. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 (John Ungar) or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com