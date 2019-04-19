//G-Day Coming Up Tomorrow

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Georgia is having their annual G-Day spring game tomorrow.

After a disappointing year at 11-3, the Dawgs are hoping to get back to the National Championship and this is where it all starts.

There’s a lot of freshmen that Georgia wants to work with and hopefully use this upcoming season.

Returning from last year are big names like Jake Fromm, Deandre Swift, Jeremiah Holloman and Tyson Campbell. They expect nothing less than perfection this year as well as the fans.

This is going to be a big year for the Dawgs with all the names coming in and returning and the big-time teams on the schedule this year including Notre Dame, Florida and Texas A&M.

The spring game will be at 2 P.M. on the SEC Network.