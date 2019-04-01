//Free Ripken Baseball Clinic This Month

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Hundreds of local children will get a chance to attend a free baseball clinic with some of the most knowledgeable youth coaches in the country thanks to a local car dealership.

Prince Automotive in Valdosta along with The Southern Chevy Dealers are bringing the Chevy Youth Baseball Clinic to Vallotton Youth Athletic Complex in Valdosta on Wednesday, April 17th. It’s one of three such clinics in South Georgia and North Florida.

Coaches from Ripken Baseball will be running the 3-hour evening clinic. The program is derived from the wisdom and skills of baseball’s legendary Ripken family: Cal Ripken, Sr.; Cal Ripken, Jr.; and Bill Ripken. The staff uses the unique program to teach young players the essentials of throwing, hitting, and fielding for baseball and softball, all while providing a fun experience.

The clinic is one of over 150 Chevrolet is hosting this year as part of the Chevrolet Youth Baseball Program. Chevrolet has sponsored free, public baseball clinics for children across the country since 2006.

“Playing the game of baseball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together. Prince Automotive of Valdosta and Chevrolet Youth Baseball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Valdosta,” saidJay Prince of Prince Automotive of Valdosta.

The clinic is open to children ages 5-14 and is free to all. The clinic is open to the first 200 registrants. Registration closes two days before the clinic date. Sign up by visiting www.princeautovaldosta.com and look for the Chevy Youth Baseball link.

WHO: PRINCE AUTOMOTIVE and VLPRA

WHAT: FREE CHEVY YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC, POWERED BY RIPKEN BASEBALL

WHERE: VALLOTTON YOUTH COMPLEX (700 Woodlawn Dr. Valdosta GA 31602)

WHEN: Wednesday, April 17th

Check-in: 5:00-6:00 PM

Clinic: 6:00-9:00 PM