//Former Thomasville High Basketball Player Declares For NBA Draft

VALDOSTA – Reggie Perry, former Thomasville High and current Mississippi State basketball player, announced he will declare for this year’s NBA Draft.

According to WCTV,

Perry averaged 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, a MSU best, in his first year with the Bulldogs, averaging 23.9 minutes in 34 games and 18 starts.

Perry has until June 10th to decide if he wants to pull his name out of the draft and play for Mississippi State in the 2019-2020 season.

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on June 20th.