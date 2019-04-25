//First Round of Playoffs Knock Championship Favorites Out

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Yesterday was the first round of the 2019 baseball State Playoffs and there were a lot of shocking outcomes.

After an amazing season and winning the region championship, the Lowndes Vikings are out of the playoffs. They faced a tough 4-seed Etowah team. Coming into the playoffs the number five team in the state, Etowah came into Lowndes County and upset the region champs.

Etowah defeated the Vikings 6-0 in the first game and 12-2 in the second game.

Even though they’re out, you can’t look past what the Vikings have done this year. They ended the season on a high when they defeated cross-town rival, Valdosta, on a walk-off grand slam and then won region champs. They have a lot of momentum heading into next season and Viking fans are ready.

Valdosta, on the other hand, took care of business right out of the gate. The ‘Cats took a 12-0 lead in the bottom of the first in the first game and never looked back. In the bottom of the second they scored five more to end the game on a mercy rule to win 17-0.

In the second game, they picked up right where they left off and just dominated 15-0. M.L. King couldn’t stack up against the South Georgia team and Valdosta advanced to the next round.

The ‘Cats will travel up north to take on Effingham County in round two. Effingham County are the region champs for region two so this should certainly be a heck of a match up for the North and South Georgia teams.