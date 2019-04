Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Cook High School Hornets won the region 1-2A Championship after they swept Worth County in a double-header.

The Hornets went 18-11 on the year and 8-1 in region play. They had to sweep Worth County yesterday to win the region title.

Cook defeated some really good teams this year including Fitzgerald, Crisp County, Lee County and Worth County.

They’ll start the playoffs next week and they might be the favorites to win it all.