//Colquitt County Hires New Football Coach

VALDOSTA – After everything that’s happened at Colquitt County High School, they finally hire their new football coach.

The Packers have their new man in Justin Rogers from Jones County. Rogers’ record at Jones County is 45-15 but never made it to a state championship.

He was a former assistant head coach for the Griffin Bears in 2013 where he helped lead the Bears to a 15-0 record and a state title.

It will be good to see a new face on the sideline and bring fresh energy to the community.

