VALDOSTA – Former Lowndes Viking, Brian Bell, was invited to tryout for the Cleveland Browns.

Bell played for the Vikings from 2011-2014 and made an impact on the program and big time colleges.

Bell was originally committed to go to FSU until he went to Akron, Ohio.

Per Aaron Wilson’s Twitter, Bell was invited to the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

