//Braves, Swanson On Fire

VALDOSTA – The Atlanta Braves and Dansby Swanson are showing why they won the division last year and why they’re the favorites this year.

After starting 0-3 this season, Atlanta has gone 7-1 and unlikely faces are stepping up.

Swanson is tied for first on the team with most home runs with 4 and is hitting a .366 average.

Swanson took time over the off season batting with former Brave, Chipper Jones. If you look at his stance and follow through, it’s just like Jones.

Atlanta is building some momentum and is now only a half a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves are finishing up their road trip with the Colorado Rockies today and will come home to face the New York Mets in a 4-game series starting tomorrow.

