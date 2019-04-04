//Both Lowndes And Valdosta Double-Header Games Moved To Today

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Both Lowndes High and Valdosta High baseball double-header game were moved from tomorrow to today for weather coming in tomorrow.

Lowndes will host the Packers of Colquitt County today starting at 4:30 P.M. The Vikings come into the game atop of the region with a 5-1 record and a 13-8 overall record.

Colquitt County is right behind the Vikings in the region with a 3-3 record and an overall record of 5-13.

Valdosta will host Coffee High today. The first game of the double-header will start at 4:30 P.M.

The ‘Cats are on a slump and hope to win both games and get back on track to win the region.

Coffee defeated the ‘Cats on Tuesday, 7-4, at Coffee.

The second game of both double-headers will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends.