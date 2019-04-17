//Both Lowndes And Valdosta Baseball Games Moved To Thursday

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Due to incoming weather, both Valdosta and Lowndes have moved their baseball games to this Thursday.

Lowndes High will host Camden County this Thursday in a double-header match up to close out the regular season. The first game will start at 4:30 P.M. and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends.

Valdosta High School will travel to Lee County to close out the regular season. They will play in a double-header starting at 4:30 P.M.

Lowndes will broadcast on the radio on 105.9 FM and Valdosta will broadcast on 106.9 FM.