//Baseball Edition Of Winnersville Classic Is Tonight

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High Vikings will host the Valdosta Wildcats in the baseball edition of the Winnersville Classic tonight.

Valdosta comes into the game with a lot of momentum after sweeping Coffee High School this past Friday, 10-0 and 9-1. The ‘Cats hope to sweep all their games against Region 1-7A teams this year and this game will cap it off.

Lowndes, on the other hand, split a series with Colquitt County last Friday and now sit atop of Region 1-7A at 6-2 in the region and 13-9 overall.

This game will broadcast on Newstalk 105.9 tonight starting at 6 P.M.