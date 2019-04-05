//Atlanta Almost Pulls Off A No-Hitter

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Max Fried, Atlanta Braves Pitcher, had a no-hitter going through 5 2/3 innings.

Fried, who has only pitched in the Major League for three years, pitched a gem last night against the Chicago Cubs. He had four pitches that couldn’t be touched: fastball, slider, curve ball and change up.

Through the no-hitter, Fried produced five strikeouts and 11 groundouts.

Besides Fried being on fire, the Braves bats were also on fire and they scored 9 runs against the Cubs. If it wasn’t for the last inning for the Cubs, Atlanta would’ve had a shutout too.

It was one of the most complete games the Braves had this season and in the last couple years.

If Atlanta can keep playing like this, they are definitely a World Series contender.

Atlanta won all three games against Chicago and will start a new series tonight against the Miami Marlins.