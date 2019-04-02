//AAF Ending So soon?

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Reports from Pro Football Talk are saying that the Alliance of American Football is coming to an end.

Chairman, Tom Dundon, is threatening to shut down all operations of the AAF.

According to Saturday Down South,

According to Pro Football Talk, the AAF plans to suspend all football operations and could be close to folding.

“All AAF football operations will be suspended in the next few hours, per source with knowledge of situation. League is not folding, yet. But it’s heading that way,” Pro Football Talk tweeted out moments ago.

More Info: AAF Shutting Down?