//AAAAAAA Baseball State Finals Being Played At SunTrust Park

VALDOSTA – GHSA and the Atlanta Braves have come to an agreement to have the 7A baseball state finals played at SunTrust Park on May 20-21.

This is the first time a GHSA Championship series has been held at a major league stadium.

Per The Atlanta Journal Constitution,

Two other championship series will be played at State Mutual Park in Rome and one at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. The classifications that will be contested in those venues have not been announced. The GHSA stages eight championship series overall. Sites for the other four will be Luther Williams Field in Macon and Grayson Stadium in Savannah. The deals with SunTrust Park, State Mutual Park and Coolray Field are part of a new partnership between the GHSA and the Braves that is designed to expand youth baseball and softball in Georgia, according to the GHSA.

The AAAAAA finals will start May 20th with a double header beginning at 5 P.M. A third game, if necessary, would be played May 21st. The Rome finals will be played May 21-23. The final at Coolray Field will be May 20-21.