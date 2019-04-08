//45 Years Ago Today: Hank Aaron Hits 715

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Hank Aaron hit home run number 715 45 years ago today.

It was April 9th, 1974; the Atlanta Braves taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

Aaron stepped up to bat in the 4th inning. At the belt was Dodgers pitcher, Al Downing. This was the moment everyone around the country was watching and waiting for. Could Hank Aaron break Babe Ruth’s record?

L.A. was leading 3-1 heading into the bottom of the 4th inning.

Aaron knew he could break the record. Downing threw the pitch and, as they say, the rest was history.

