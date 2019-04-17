//2020 Recruiting Class Rankings Keep Shaking Up

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Commitments from big-time players have shaken up the recruiting class rankings and it’s getting interesting.

Several recruits have committed to Georgia, Clemson, Alabama among others and you can’t pick who’s going to end up with the top recruiting class next year.

Right now, per 24/7 Sports, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Miami and Florida currently hold the top five classes.

Teams that are sneaking in there are North Carolina, Iowa and Mississippi State. They currently hold spots in the top 12 and could possibly end up in the top eight.

We’ll see how things play out. This is going to be a fun class to watch over the next 10 months.

