Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The 2019 Master’s starts tomorrow and everyone is wondering, “Who will take home the green jacket?”

A lot of names come up as to who will win the Masters. Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler are the two favorites.

Fowler will complete the grand slam if he wins this year. This is his 5th time going for the career grand slam.

McIlroy is an 8-1 favorite to win followed by Dustin Johnson at 10-1 and Justin Rose at 12-1.

The Master’s starts tomorrow morning and can be seen on CBS or ESPN.

More Info: 2019 Master’s Starts Tomorrow