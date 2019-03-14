//Wisconsin’s QB Transfers To FSU

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Wisconsin’s quarterback, Alex Hornibrook, is transferring to Florida State to compete for the starting job with James Blackman.

Florida State hasn’t had much success the last couple years and hornibrook wants to change that.

Hornibrook is a grad transfer coming from Wisconsin where injuries have plagued him but has still shown how much he loves the game and wants to start at quarterback.

Hornibrook has played the last three seasons and has only gotten better. Because of his injuries last year, his sophomore stats look the best as he completed 62.3 percent of his passes for over 2600 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Blackman, quarterback at FSU, isn’t going to give up the starting job so easily. He started at FSU after Deondre Francois was injured a few years ago and led them to a bowl game victory as a freshman.

Now will who will get the starting job? They both have an impressive resume and want to lead the Seminoles to a great season. Time will tell as we get through spring football and into the fall season.

