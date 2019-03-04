//VSU Hosted GHSA Class A-Public Semifinal Basketball Games Saturday

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – This past Saturday, Valdosta State hosted the 2019 GHSA A-Public Semifinal basketball games.

Marion County, Calhoun County girls and Calhoun County, Treutlen boys advanced to the state title game.

For the boys games, Calhoun County defeated Wilkinson County, 77-69 and Treutlen barely got past Irwin County, 74-72.

The girls games were very exciting as Marion County defeated Clinch County, 57-49 and Calhoun County just squeezed by Telfair County, 46-42.

