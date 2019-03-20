//Valdosta Wildcat Athlete Releases Top 10

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Jaheim Bell, Wide Reciever for Valdosta High School, has been a force at Valdosta and recently released his top 10 schools of his choice.

Bell, a junior athlete at Valdosta High School, made a splash in 2018 with over 800 all purpose yards – most being receiving yards. It’s safe to say that Bell’s supporters and Wildcat fans are expecting an even bigger year after he racked up several Division I offers this offseason.

Bell’s Offers (Including his Top 10):

• Alabama

• Auburn

• Florida

• Virginia Tech

• Florida State

• Penn State

• South Carolina

• LSU – Louisiana State University

• Tennessee

• Oklahoma

Arizona State

Boston College

Cincinnati

Coastal Carolina

Colorado

Colorado State

Florida Atlantic

Georgia Tech

Jacksonville State

Kansas

Kentucky

Marshall

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

N.C. State – North Carolina State University

Nebraska

Ole Miss – University of Mississippi

Oregon

Pittsburgh

Purdue

UCF – University of Central Florida

Virginia

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

Western Kentucky

Akron

Chattanooga – University of Tennessee at Chattanooga