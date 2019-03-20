//Valdosta Wildcat Athlete Releases Top 10

VALDOSTA – Jaheim Bell, Wide Reciever for Valdosta High School, has been a force at Valdosta and recently released his top 10 schools of his choice.
Bell, a junior athlete at Valdosta High School, made a splash in 2018 with over 800 all purpose yards – most being receiving yards. It’s safe to say that Bell’s supporters and Wildcat fans are expecting an even bigger year after he racked up several Division I offers this offseason.
Bell’s Offers (Including his Top 10):
• Alabama
• Auburn
• Florida
• Virginia Tech
• Florida State
• Penn State
• South Carolina
• LSU – Louisiana State University
• Tennessee
• Oklahoma
Arizona State
Boston College
Cincinnati
Coastal Carolina
Colorado
Colorado State
Florida Atlantic
Georgia Tech
Jacksonville State
Kansas
Kentucky
Marshall
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
N.C. State – North Carolina State University
Nebraska
Ole Miss – University of Mississippi
Oregon
Pittsburgh
Purdue
UCF – University of Central Florida
Virginia
West Virginia
Western Kentucky
Akron
Chattanooga – University of Tennessee at Chattanooga