//Valdosta High Baseball To Host Florida State University School

VALDOSTA – Valdosta will host FSU today but not the FSU you’re thinking of.

Florida State University School is a laboratory school and is sponsored by Florida State University. It’s works in close collaboration with FSU.

Florida State University School comes into the game with Valdosta with a record of 5-1 and 1-0 in their district. They hope to shock the Region-1 favorite.

Valdosta High comes into the game with a record of 11-3 and 1-1 in their region. Valdosta got shutout by Houston County this past Friday but won’t let it slow them down.

Today’s game will start at 6 P.M. at Valdosta High School.