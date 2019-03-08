//Valdosta High Baseball Starts Region Tonight

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta High will travel to Northside-Warner Robins to start off the 2019 region schedule.

Valdosta comes into the game with a 9-2 record while Northside comes in with a 6-2 record.

Northside has won four out of their last five games and hope to improve on that by defeating Valdosta.

The ‘Cats have already defeated all of their region 1-7A opponents so that would probably make them the favorite in region 1-6A.

The game will start at 6 P.M. and will broadcast on Rock 106.9.

Valdosta’s next region game will be March 15th at home against the Houston County Bears.