//Valdosta High Baseball Dominates Rickards

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High Wildcats baseball team defeated the Rickards Raiders, 10-0.

The ‘Cats came into the game with a 3-game win streak and a 8-2 record but expanded that with the wins over Rickards.

Valdosta scored in almost every inning to end the game in early innings.

Valdosta scored 2 runs in the first inning, a run in the second inning, three runs in the fourth inning and to end the game early, they scored four runs in the fifth inning.

Valdosta’s next game will be at Northside-Warner Robins at 6 P.M. on Friday, March 8th to start off region play. The game will broadcast on Rock 106.9.