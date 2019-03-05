Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Viking Touchdown Club 2019 membership drive is underway.

The 2019 membership golf tournament will be held on Thursday March 14, 2019 at Francis Lake Golf Course. The tournament begins with a 1:00 pm shotgun start. The prize pool will be a minimum of $2,000 and at least three (3) places will be paid. Lunch will served before the start of the tournament.

A team entry is only $300 for a 3-man team. A team entry is included with both the Crimson and Super Silver levels of membership. Hole sponsorships are available for $100 for the golf tournament only or for $150 a sponsorship can be purchased for both the golf tournament and clay shoot to be held in the fall.

See attached for the 2019 President’s Letter, Membership Form, and Golf Team Entry Form. If you join the club at the Crimson or Super Silver level please remember to complete an entry form for your team.

For additional information call Steve Davis – 229-563-5290.