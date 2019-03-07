//Several Names Comes Up To Who Will Take Leadership Role For The Georgia Bulldogs

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After several players leaving for the 2019 NFL Draft and replacing both offensive and defensive coordinators, the Georgia Bulldogs have questions at who will take over the leadership role for the Dawgs.

Both Jim Chaney and Mel Tucker to take jobs at other schools this off-season. They had a big role for Georgia but to replace them, Georgia hired James Coley to be the new OC and Dan Lanning to take over the defense.

Dawg fans hope they bring in something new and an energy they didn’t see before.

As for the Bulldogs who left for the NFL Draft, wider receiver, Terry Godwin, running back, Elijah Holyfield and defensive lineman, Jonathan Ledbetter will be missed and will be hard to replace their leadership. They brought an attitude to Georgia that will be hard to replace.

Hopefully, they new faces won’t miss a beat.

One player that will have to step up more in the leadership role this year will be third-year starter, Jake Fromm. He has led the Dawgs to a SEC Championship win and almost a National Championship his freshman year.

A name on defense that will have to step up, in my opinion, will be Tyson Campbell. He started as a freshman last year and is already quieting critics. Campbell was a 5-star cornerback coming out American Heritage High School.

More Info: Who Will Take The Leadership Role For The Dawgs?