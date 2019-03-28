//Opening Day Is Here Baseball Fans

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Major League Baseball Opening Day is here and baseball fans around the country couldn’t be happier.

It’s been 150 days since the last game of the World Series and finally Opening Day is here.

Teams are trying to get to the playoffs but they can’t do it without starting the season off right. There’s a lot of factors that play into having a good season: players have to stay healthy, take advantage of trades, switch around your lineup until you think it’s the best it can be.

The Atlanta Braves are traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies today at 3 P.M.

The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Houston Astros today at 4 P.M.

The Miami Marlins will play at home on Opening Day against the Colorado Rockies at 4 P.M. today.

Complete Opening Day Schedule