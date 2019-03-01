Local SportsMarch 1, 2019 NOTICE: Cancelled Baseball Games Tonight Share with friends All tournament baseball games at Lowndes, Colquitt, and Cook are cancelled for tonight. Every effort will be made to play Saturday’s schedule as is. As more information is available it will be posted. Related posts FCA Presents VHS Wrestlers Plaque…FCA Presents Award To Highland…Female Soccer Player, 13, Goes…Cooper Cain Is Named NCBWA…Will Craig Kimbrel Make It…Lincoln High OC Leaves For…Key Football Players Leaving FSULady ‘Cats Make It To…Moultrie Coach Propst SuspendedSeveral UGA Players Expected To…