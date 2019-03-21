//Mike Trout Signs Record Deal with Angels

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Mike Trout, outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels, signed a massive deal for 12 years for $430 million.

This deal with the Angels is the largest deal in North American sports history and 30 percent larger than Bryce Harper’s deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to Forbes, Trout’s deal is equal to or worth more than eight NHL franchises and worth more than all 23 MLS clubs.

His contract is worth more than the contracts of some of the biggest names in sports today including Stephen Curry and Aaron Rodgers.

According to The Score.com, Trouts’ contract is broken down as followed:

$222,000 per game

$61,000 per at bat

$199,000 per hit

$973,000 per home run

$364,000 per RBI

$1.2 million per stolen base

$3 million per month

$692,000 per week

$98,600 per day

$4,100 per hour

$68 per minute

That’s a lot of money for a professional player.

Over his career, he has accumulated 1,187 hits, 240 home runs, 648 RBI’s, 189 stolen bases and an average of .307.

If you look at the stats, he’s worth a lot of money but I don’t know about $430 million.

PHOTO: courtesy Mike Trout’s Twitter