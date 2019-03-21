//Lowndes Football Fast Approaching

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – As the Lowndes football team approaches spring in the coming weeks with questions emerging.

Who are the key returning players? When do spring practices begin? What is to be expected of the opponent for the spring game? Does the returning Lowndes squad have a chance at being something special this year?

Spring practices for the Vikings will begin on May the 2nd, but the team has already began workouts and drills. The practices will be all week long beginning at 3:30pm with the exception of Fridays and weekends. In conclusion to the practices will be a spring game on May 17th at 7pm against Warner Robins.

Warner Robins will come into the game with a lot of players ready to prove themselves. The biggest position needing to be filled would probably be the quarterback position. After losing the brothers of star Georgia Bulldogs quarterback, Dylan and Tyler Fromm, the team is looking to find their identity again. Dylan Fromm was a 3 star quarterback and signed with Mercer. Tyler Fromm was a 3 star tight end and signed with Auburn.

For Lowndes, the team isn’t losing a ton and expects to pick up where they left off last year. The Vikings went 10-4 during the 2018-2019 year and made it to the semifinals in the Georgia Region-7A playoffs.

Key returners for the Lowndes football team:

Jacurri Brown – Brown is an upcoming sophomore who has the potential to be one of the best quarterbacks to come from Lowndes. He has all of the tangibles for a quarterback, standing at around 6’3 and weighing 192 lbs. He is considered a dual-threat quarterback and though he spent most of his time last year sharing reps with other quarterbacks, he is expected to take the reigns this year after two quarterbacks transferred out. He passed for a total of 510 yards with 4 touchdowns. He also competed at the Rivals Combine this offseason and earned an invite to the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp where top prospects compete. Brown’s top interests for college recruitment are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

Israel Mitchell – Mitchell didn’t play much on varsity last year but several others are predicting that he gets his start on varsity this year at running back. One of his biggest plays on varsity last year was against Valdosta on a 68 yard run for a touchdown. He has the speed and the vision so Viking fans can still expect big rushing numbers and won’t lose a step.

Gary Osby – Osby is a rising senior and is considered as an athlete. Osby has been utilized as a linebacker, defensive tackle, and a running back. Last year, he was primarily used as a linebacker and played running back mostly on short yardage situations. Osby is a physical player on the offensive and defensive side, weighing at 220 lbs. On the defensive side, he provides very important skills like speed, play recognition, and is a sure tackler. Usually Osby is wherever the ball is and in a very short amount of time. On the offensive side, he is a hard runner and it typically takes more than one or two athletes to bring him down. There are some questions as to if he will play more running back this year due to Kentucky signee, Travis Tisdale graduating this year. Osby has 3 offers from Colorado State, Air Force, and Army but many more are expected for the all around athlete.

Ghetti Brown, Cornelius Wright, Tony Wiseman, Deaunte Hunter, and Jaylen Rowe – Expect these receivers to have a breakout year. Brown, Wiseman, Wright, and Rowe are returners for the varsity squad but last year was a run heavy year. With Tisdale gone, the team can rely on these guys to get down the field and score. Brown, Wright, and Wiseman have the speed and agility to really keep opponents on their feet in the coming months. Rowe is more of a tight end and while he has the speed, he has the physicality that the Vikings would need for yards after catch. Deaunte Hunter is a name many may have not heard but he attended the Rivals Combine with quarterback, Brown, and his brother, defensive lineman, Jacques Hunter. Both Hunter brothers are going to be big names to look out for in the future.

Josh Brown – J. Brown has been on the radar since his sophomore year. If he could be compared with anyone in playing style, it would be Lowndes great, Greg Reid. He is underrated but has all of the attributes. He has fast closing speed and has elite play recognition skills. Brown is a 3 star cornerback with offers from Michigan, Colorado State, and Troy.

Offensive Line – Bryer Touchton, Walker Corbett, Jacarri Williams, and James Quiggins are returners for the offensive line. This will be one of the most important pieces if not the most important for offensive production for the Vikings in 2019. Touchton stands 6’6 at 315 lbs, Corbett stands 5’11 at 255 lbs, Williams stands 6’5 at 300 lbs and Quiggins stands 5’11 at 280 lbs. The size and talent is there so strong offensive production is expected.

Defensive Line – The defensive line of Lowndes has a lot of youth but there were a few players who showed their potential last year. Rising junior Jacques Hunter, 6’3 at 200 lbs, and rising senior Jaylon Jones, 6’4 at 260 lbs both play with a quickness and grit. It will be interesting to see how these two and the rest of the defensive line perform this year.

Though still in the process of making a new name for themselves after losing the stars of the 2017-18 team, Lowndes has the potential to be great in the 2019-2020 school year.