//Lowndes’ Bats Come Alive In Big Win Over Crisp County

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High Vikings baseball team unloaded in a big win over Crisp County, 15-5.

Lowndes, now 7-5 and 2-0 in the region, let out some steam in this non-region match up.

The Vikings did get down early to the Cougars 4-2 in the second inning. After that, it was all Lowndes. They scored a run in the third inning, two runs in the fourth inning, six runs in the fifth inning, three runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh inning.

It seems like every Viking got a piece of the action in this game.

It definitely helps with confidence heading into the double-header region action this Friday against Tift County after that big win.

Lowndes will broadcast the games Friday on 105.9 starting at 4:30 P.M.