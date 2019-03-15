//Lowndes And Valdosta Games Both To Broadcast Today

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Both Lowndes Vikings and Valdosta Wildcats baseball games will be broadcasted today.

They will be in region-play again today as the Vikings take on the Tift County Blue Devils in a double-header. Lowndes comes in with a 7-5 record and a four-game win streak.

The first game will start at 4:30 P.M. and will broadcast on 105.9 WVGA.

On the other hand, Valdosta is coming in to today’s region-play red-hot. The ‘Cats come in with a 11-2 record and six-game win streak.

They play today at home against the Houston County Bears who have won three out of their last five games.

This is going to be an amazing game as Valdosta tries to keep that win streak going and Houston County tries to get their first region win of the season.

Valdosta’s game will start at 6 P.M. on 106.9 FM.