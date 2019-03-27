//Lawsuit Filed After Liberty County Baseball Coach and Wife Electrocuted

VALDOSTA – A wrongful death lawsuit after the Liberty County baseball head coach and his wife were electrocuted.

According to WCTV,

The Crums died on March 10 while working on repairs at Liberty County High School’s baseball field. The Crums were electrocuted when a boom lift they were operating made contact with a power line. The Crums’ 14-year-old son was also injured.

The lawsuit claims that the power company who owns the lines, Florida Public Utilities Company, is to blame. The complaint states that in the span of lines between the two power poles where the incident occurred, FPU had negligently installed the two wires “upside down” so that the hot/live wire was on the bottom and the safe cold ground wire was on the top.