//Kirby Smart Disappointed After Recent Arrests

VALDOSTA – Senior Tyler Simmons and freshman Tyrique Stevenson were recently arrested at a bar in Athens and Kirby Smart is disappointed how it’s gone down.

The two players were arrested early Sunday Morning for charges of disorderly conduct after an alleged barroom fight downtown.

Surprisingly, they didn’t go there together but they just happened to end up at the bar together then get arrested.

Simmons was taken to the hospital for some sort of injury to his ear but was back practicing yesterday.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution,

“Obviously very disappointed,” Smart said. “There’s a standard of behavior that’s expected for student-athletes at the University of Georgia, and that’s not indicative of the behavior we want at the University of Georgia. It’s very obvious those guys made poor choices and decisions, and they will be disciplined. They’ll be disciplined internally.”

Simmons is expected to have a big senior year after he made a name for himself when he wasn’t offsides against Alabama in the 2018 National championship game. He was flagged for being offsides and could’ve ultimately won the Dawgs the game.

Stevenson is an early enrollee from Miami, Florida and hopes to have a big year for the Dawgs.