//Hahira Middle School Golf Teams On a Role

VALDOSTA – Hahira Middle School boy’s and girl’s golf teams have been exceeding in all their tournaments this season.

The boy’s team has won all of their tournaments including Valdosta Wildcat Invitational, Pine Grove Invitational, Hahira /Stone Creek Viking Classic, and the Blue Devil Invitational in Tifton.

Boys A team members are : Brock Blais, Jacob Speece, Landon Bassford, Levi Watson, Corbin Simpson, Drew Heruska, Wheeler Ryan, Pate Langdale and Jackson Arnold.

The girl’s team has won the Valdosta and Stone Creek tournaments and finished second at Pine Grove and Tifton this season.

Kayla Lee, Scarlett Jerome, Ana-Grace Bradshaw and Callie Bellinger make up the girls A team for Hahira Middle School.