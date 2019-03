Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Hahira Middle School archery team made history in the state of Georgia by being named 2019 State Champions in both 3D and bulls eye.

Several students did an amazing job at the NASP Tournament on March 1st.

Hahira got an overall score of 1503 to win while getting “Tens” thirty times.

They had 21 kids who shot during the Championship.

