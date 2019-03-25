//Georgia Tech Player Dies At 21

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Senior defensive tackle, Brandon Adams, died at the age of 21 on Saturday.

Adams grew up in Brentwood, Tennessee and was recruited by Georgia Tech coming out of high school. The Atlanta Journal Constitution named his a player to watch this spring.

New Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins about Adams:

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing. In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader. Jennifer and I offer our thoughts, prayers and unconditional support to his parents, Lisa and Reginald, his sister, Rian, and all of his family and friends, especially his brothers in our football program.”

Memorial service information has not been released.