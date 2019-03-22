//Georgia Has Guys Ready To Step Up at Receiver

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After losing a few key players at wide receiver, a few more names are ready to step up.

Georgia lost big names at receiver to declare for the NFL Draft including Mecole Hardman, Isaac Nauta, Terry Godwin and Riley Ridley.

Two names, specifically, that are ready to step up and lead this team are Jeremiah Holloman and Charlie Woerner.

Woerner is a upcoming senior tight end who caught nine passes for 121 yard last season. He sat behind some other big tight ends in his previous seasons at Georgia and wants to lead this year not only at his position but the whole team.

Holloman, upcoming junior from Newton High School, played a big impact last season, especially later into the season. He caught 24 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns. He’ll get a bigger load this year now that Hardman, Godwin and Ridley are gone.

Don’t forget about Demetris Robertson, former five-star wide receiver coming out of high school and Cal transfer. He didn’t really do much last year due to injuries.

There’s also a few freshmen coming in this season that you shouldn’t forget about including George Pickens from Hoover High School in Alabama. In his senior year, he caught 72 passes for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Another freshman is Dominick Blaylock from Walton High School in the Atlanta area. He chose Georgia over Alabama, Auburn, Florida and FSU. During his senior campaign, he caught 52 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing 38 times for 270 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

