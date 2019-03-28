//GAGP Golf Fest 2019 Begins April 6

Share with friends













Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has announced that its 2019 Golf Fest will begin Saturday April 6, 2019 at Francis Lake GC in Lake GA and will continue through Tuesday April 30, 2019 at area golf courses. Golfers interested in participating on April 6 should register with Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) by Wednesday April 4, 2019 at 614-441-3965 e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.

Format: for all events will be 18 holes individual modified stable ford with golfers having a choice of net or scratch flights. Optional events will include skins game, hole-n- one challenge (4) closest to pin contests) and 50/50 drawing.

One out of four players will advance to the Championship Bracket where 25 percent of the field will be awarded prizes. Following play a player’s banquet hosted by local restaurants and pubs with beverages, appetizers, entertainment and door prizes. For a schedule, dates and entry-fees golfers should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.

Golfers are also reminded of upcoming events. GAGP Lake Blackshear Invitational April 27 Georgia Veterans GC at Lake Blackshear Resort Cordele GA. GAGP Players Championship March 30, Circle Stone CC Adele GA. May 18 GAGP Championship Little Ocmulgee Mcrae Ga. And the GAGP Net Championship June 10-13 Peach Tree City GA. Deadline to enter April 19, 2019.