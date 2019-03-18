//Further Details Emerge From Coach Propst Investigation

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After investigating coach Propst by the Superintendent of Colquitt County Schools, more details have emerged.

According to the Moultrie Observer, Propst was found to have violated five standards of the Georgia Code Of Ethics For Educators.

Propst was said to have violated the Georgia Code Of Ethics For Educators for (1) legal compliance, (2) conduct with students, (3) honesty, and (4) public funds and property.

Also from The Moultrie Observer:

“• Providing pills “on more than one occasion” to students. None of the documents identifies the type of medication, except for one witness who said the pills he saw “might have been Aleve,” which is an over-the-counter pain killer.

• Owing $301,317 in federal income taxes and $143,000 in delinquent state taxes.

• Interfering in the hiring of Jamie Dixon as the Colquitt County High School principal.

• Insubordination.

• Attempting to charge $143.66 for a personal hotel stay to the school system.

• Interfering with another sport.

• Problems associated with the 2018 football team and especially conduct at the end of the championship game loss to Milton.

The investigation report includes documentation for each issue.”

Watch the ESPN E60 documentary on Rush Propst from 2013 here.