Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Offensive tackle, Trent Brown, will move from New England to Oakland for the 2019 season.

Brown will sign the biggest deal for his position in the NFL at a 4-year, $66 million deal and guarantees $36.75 million.

Brown won a Super Bowl this past season while blocking for Tom Brady but was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

More Info: Brown Signs Big Deal With Raiders