//Former Viking Living His Best Life

VALDOSTA – Former Lowndes High Viking, Tre Jackson, is living his best life at a young age.

After graduating from Lowndes High School, Jackson went on to play at Georgia Tech.

From there, he learned so many life lessons from former Georgia Tech head football coach Paul Johnson and even found the love of his life.

He credits everything in his life to God. No matter what happens in his life, nothing will shake his faith and it’s only getting stronger.

Listen below for full interview with Tre Jackson: