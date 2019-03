Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After winning traditional state championship, FCA and Bobby Willis presented a plaque to honor the wrestling team.

The ‘Cats won the traditional wrestling championship a few weeks ago that FCA didn’t want to go unnoticed.

These wrestlers have had a tough season and every ounce of blood, sweat and tears was worth it.

VHS have 4 senior wrestlers graduating and hope to have the same success next season with a lot of talent returning.