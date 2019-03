Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Highland Christian Academy boy’s basketball team won state this season and it didn’t go unnoticed.

Today, Bobby Willis of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, presented Highland boy’s basketball team a plaque for winning the 1-A GICAA State Championship.

Highland went 27-2 on there way to winning it all. In the first round, the Eagles defeated Unity Christian. After that, they defeated Horizon Christian Academy.

In the championship game, they defeated Grace Christian Academy 88-64.