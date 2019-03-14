//Coach Propst Let Go At Colquitt County

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Coach Propst has been relieved of all and any coaching duties at Colquitt County High School.

Coach Propst has been suspended since February 26th with pay from Colquitt County and has led the Packers to 5 state championship appearances and won 2 of them at Colquitt County.

Propst has racked up 295 wins in his coaching career and 10 state championships total in Alabama and Georgia.

Colquitt County Board Of Education hasn’t announced the reasons why he was let go.

More Info: Coach Propst Let Go From Colquitt County



