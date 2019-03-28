//Bryce Harper Voted ‘Most Overrated’ Player in MLB by Players

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – For the second consecutive year, Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, was voted ‘Most Overrated Player’ in a poll by MLB players.

It’s shocking that Harper was voted the most overrated player when he is, arguably, one of the most exciting players to watch in baseball today.

To me, the only way he’s overrated is can he live up to how much he is getting paid in his new contract with the Phillies. They just signed Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract.

His stats aren’t that bad either. Over his 7-year career, Harper has 922 hits, 184 home runs, 521 RBI’s, 75 stolen bases and a .279 average. He was also voted to six All-Star games.

He starts a new season with the Phillies this year so we’ll see if he’s the most overrated player in MLB.