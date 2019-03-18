//Briceton the Buzzer Beater

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Sixth grade Valdosta Lowndes Parks and Recreation Association (VLPRA) Georgia Christian School played the last game of the season against the the J.L. Newbern Wildcats and it was a nail-biter.

The boys played a close game throughout, answering each other’s points every time.

In the last 10 seconds with tournament ranking on the line the score was 27 Wildcats and 29 GCS.

In the 4th quarter with five seconds on the clock, the Wildcats tied the score with a layup after stealing the ball from a GCS throw-in attempt. GCS throw- in again from back court.

Briceten Gaines (#20) accepts the ball. He dribbles past the oncoming Wildcat defenders and makes his half court shot before the buzzer and scores for the win.

The crowd goes wild. Fans go wild. Referees loved it too.

Briceten Gaines has been practicing that same shot everyday for years – always dreaming of that one chance for a game winning buzzer beater.

There is no doubt this boy has talent, but more than that he has hustle and passion that will take him far in the future. Georgia Christian is lucky to have him.

A Facebook video of Briceton got lots of love, too, with thousands of likes.

