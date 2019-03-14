//Braves Ready for Regular Season

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Even thought their spring training record is 11-8, the Atlanta Braves are improving and ready for the regular season.

Atlanta is second in the Grapefruit league and the National League this spring which is a good thing. Atlanta hasn’t always shown much in spring training in the past.

Several Braves have shown that they haven’t slowed down since last season and it’s getting Braves fans excited for the 2019 season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is leading the Braves spring training stats with three home runs and 12 hits this spring. Duvall, Florimon, Freeman, Pache and a few more each have two home runs so far.

Atlanta has 13 games left and want to go into the regular season on a high note.

There’s still battles going on for pitching rotations this season.

Julio Teheran will make his sixth straight opening day start this year. It’s always an honor to opening the season for your team.

Atlanta’s opening day for 2019 is March 28th at the Philadelphia Phillies at 3:05 P.M.