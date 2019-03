Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta State’s 40th ranked men’s golf team is closing in on a top five finish heading into the final round of the 2019 southeastern Collegiate.

The Blazer’s finished 6-under in the second round to get back in the top five behind top-ranked Barry, no. 3 West Florida, no. 23 Columbus State and no. 9 Nova Southeastern.

Individually, VSU’s Matt Anderson is third at 7-under 137 on rounds of 68 and 69.

